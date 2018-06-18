Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said told Americans not to believe the horrific stories of family separation and abuse of children in detention facilities being reported from the border, saying the children get good care.

“Don’t believe the press. They are very well taken care of,” Ms. Nielsen told the National Sheriffs’ Association, pushing back on members of Congress, reporters and immigration activists’ claims of abuse.

Ms. Nielsen also said the government will “not apologize” for enforcing the laws Congress wrote, which allow for criminal charges to be filed against people who jump the border illegally — and who can then be separated from their children when they’re sent to jail.

The secretary said if lawmakers on Capitol Hill want a different policy, they have the power to pass a new law.

“No more free passes, no more get out of jail free cards,” she said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.