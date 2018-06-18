RICHMOND, Va. — A tea party group backed by billionaire conservatives plans to sit out the U.S. Senate race in Virginia.

News outlets report that Americans for Prosperity has announced it won’t support Republican nominee Corey Stewart as he tries to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine.

The group is the main political operation funded by industrialists Charles and David Koch. It spent heavily to help Stewart’s opponent in the GOP primary and was a major spender in last year’s election for governor.

President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for Stewart, a loyal supporter who has often targeted fellow Republicans. But the Senate GOP campaign committee also has said it won’t help him.





