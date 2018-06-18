Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir of Wisconsin released her first television ad Monday and she’s packing heat.

The spot begins with a recording of a death threat on an answering machine before panning over to Ms. Vukmir, sitting at a kitchen table with a handgun, as she discusses the threats on her life.

“The stakes in Washington couldn’t be higher, and now more than ever we need to send President Trump a true conservative reinforcement to help get the job done,” Ms. Vukmir says in the ad. “I’ve seen it and I’ve done it here in Wisconsin, and I am going to do the same in Washington.”

She also touts her conservative record and support of Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s agenda.

This is the first ad in the Republican primary race in Wisconsin and is set to run statewide. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin in the fall.





