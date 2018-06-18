A new bipartisan bill introduced last week aims to directly help poor communities while also reducing the nation’s debt.

The Generating American Income and Infrastructure Act, or GAIIN Act, was introduced on Thursday by Republican Reps. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, Ted Budd of North Carolina, and Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr. of Missouri.

“This unique, bipartisan piece of legislation will directly benefit them and boost their economies without raising taxes or adding to the deficit. In fact, it will help bring our nation’s record-high debt back down. It’s win-win-win,” Mr. Kelly said in a statement.

The bill, considered to be a possible pilot program according to one GOP strategist, would require the Department of Agriculture to sell distressed assets on the open market and then have the Treasury Department distribute those proceeds to communities below the poverty line to create infrastructure projects. The proposal is supported by members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, as well as the Congressional Black Caucus.

“This innovative, bipartisan bill offers a creative way to help our poorest neighborhoods gain employment and critical investments in long-delayed infrastructure projects,” Mr. Clay said in a statement.

The proposal also requires that some of the workforce for projects created with this money come from these communities.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.