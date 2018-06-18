More Americans are satisfied with the country’s direction than at any point during the Obama presidency, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

The survey found that 38 percent of the population is content with the way things are going — the highest rate since 39 percent of the country reported they were satisfied in September of 2005.

The satisfaction rate, which Gallup began tracking in 1979, is also back in line with the historical average of 37 percent.

And it’s the first time since 2005 that Gallup has recorded consecutive months with satisfaction above 35 percent. Last month, 37 percent of the country said they were content with the way things are going.

One’s satisfaction with the country largely depends on one’s political party, the poll found.

Among Republicans, 68 percent said they were satisfied with the country’s direction, compared to just 13 percent of Democrats. Independents said they were satisfied at a 36 percent clip.

Men were more likely than women to have a positive view of the way things are going, 45 to 31 percent.

Among different age groups, people older than 55 had the highest opinion of the country’s direction at 41 percent. The 18-34 demographic reported a 33 percent satisfaction rate, while those in the 35-54 age bracket said they were satisfied at a 37 percent clip.

An advanced degree also increases the chance that one will be dissatisfied with the country’s direction. Among postgraduates, 30 percent were satisfied with the way things are going, compared to 37 percent of college graduates, 39 percent of those with some college and 40 percent of those with no college.

The Gallup poll surveyed 1,520 adults from June 1-13 and has 3 percent margin of error.





