ST. LOUIS (AP) - A survivor of the deadly shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has told a St. Louis gathering that political pressure is the only way to change gun laws.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that David Hogg was among speakers who participated Sunday in a panel discussion that was part of a national tour organized by survivors of the Valentine’s Day shooting that left 17 people dead at Hogg’s school in Parkland, Florida.
Hogg encouraged those in attendance to get out and vote to address what he called “this disease of violence in our country.”
Parkland activists were joined by local activists and Chicago students in the event at Cardinal Ritter High School.
