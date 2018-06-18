ANALYSIS/OPINION:

Some voters will fall for anything.

They’ll re-elect a mayor who allowed new scandals to overwhelm an already troubled school system, and they’ll re-elect officials who allow Wikipedia to misidentify the entire D.C. Council as Democrats even though independents are members.

On Tuesday, they’ll likely approve the “District of Columbia Minimum Wage Amendment Act of 2017,” or Initiative 77, because they think they’re leveling the playing field for non-tipped workers.

According to the D.C. Board of Elections, the detailed explanation of the measure calls for the city to:

• Gradually increase the minimum wage in the District of Columbia to $15 hourly by 2020.

• Gradually increase the minimum wage for tipped employees so that they receive the same minimum wage directly from their employer as other employees by 2026.

• Beginning in 2021, require the minimum wage to increase yearly in proportion to increases in the Consumer Price Index.

“The minimum wage increases under the initiative will not apply to D.C. government employees or employees of D.C. government contractors,” the board says on its website.

Now, it doesn’t take the genius of an Einstein or a Hawking to grasp the motive behind the “nix the tip” movement and the advocates supporting it. The push to increase minimum wages never subsides; it merely operates in varying degrees of sunshine.

So it’s important that voters and everyday folks grasp the fact that D.C. is pushing this “nix the tip” initiative because of m-o-n-e-y to pour into city coffers and to teach Congress and the White House a lesson about grass-roots D.C. politics.

The nixers know the cost of doing business in this foodie town will rise, they know the higher minimum wages will boost tax revenues and they know they’ll be on the same page with President Trump.

Well, uh, maybe they don’t know that last item. But Mr. Trump does favor putting the tips of waiting staff into the pockets of the restaurateurs instead of the person who served you.

What’s more, with the D.C. initiative on Tuesday’s ballot, the polls will be open to nonpartisan and minority party voters, too. In short, that means voters who are of no party affiliation will be permitted to cast — and who could care less who has to earn your vote in the primary — could determine how your tax dollars are spent and how your expendable income is spent.

The twist on the axiom that a voter who doesn’t stand for something will fall for anything? Well, it’s likely to come true after Tuesday’s votes are tallied.

Next thing you know, No Tips Crews are going to the push the backs of exotic dancers against the wall, too.

Voters should remember, the front of the house is called the front of the house for a reason.

• Deborah Simmons can be contacted at [email protected]





