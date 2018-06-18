United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra‘ad Al Hussein on Monday condemned the Trump administration’s family separation immigration policy.

“In the United States, I am deeply concerned by recently adopted policies which punish children for their parents’ actions,” the Jordan diplomat said in a formal speech to the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Mr. Al Hussein described the separation policy “unconscionable,” for deterring parents “by inflicting such abuse on children.”

He called on the United States to end the policy immediately and to ratify the Convention on the Rights of the Child “to ensure that the fundamental rights of all children” will be the focus of all laws.

This was Mr. Al Hussein’s last global update to the Human Rights Council this session.





