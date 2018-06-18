The World Health Organization said Monday it will classify compulsive video game playing as an addictive disorder.

WHO, the public health arm of the United Nations, inserted “gaming disorder” as an entry in its international classification of diseases — a set of 55,000 codes that establish an international standard for doctors who diagnose patients.

The body said it included gaming disorder in its latest edition based input from experts in various geographic regions.

Patients who suffer from the disorder are often unable to control the amount of gaming they do in digital and video format and allow it to take increasing priority over important parts of their lives, such as family interactions, going to school or working, according to WHO.

Sufferers also play more and more “despite the occurrence of negative consequences.”

Its inclusion in the classification system is significant, because it will direct health professionals’ attention to gaming behavior as a disorder open the door to prevention or treatment.

The WHO said studies suggest gaming disorder only affected “a small proportion” of people who play digital and video-based games.

“However, people who partake in gaming should be alert to the amount of time they spend on gaming activities, particularly when it is to the exclusion of other daily activities, as well as to any changes in their physical or psychological health and social functioning that could be attributed to their pattern of gaming behavior,” the organization said.

WHO said the disorder should be evident over the period of a year.





