LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Numerous flights in and out of Lynchburg Regional Airport have been canceled in recent days because of an airline’s computer glitch.

News outlets report that PSA Airlines, which operates regional flights for American Airlines, was experiencing systemwide computer problems that ended up grounding the majority of commercial flights over the weekend at Lynchburg. Most of the flights feed American’s hub in Charlotte.

American Airlines said in a statement Tuesday morning that PSA’s computer system has stabilized, but all PSA flights were canceled Tuesday morning as the airline seeks to get planes and crews in the right place.

PSA is expected to offer a reduced schedule over the next few days until normal operations can resume.





