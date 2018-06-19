PHOENIX (AP) - About 120 people have rallied at the state Capitol to call on Gov. Doug Ducey to speak out against the U.S. government’s “zero tolerance” policy on immigration that has led to the recent separation of more than 2,000 children from their parents.

The Tuesday rally was the first organized by Mi Az, a coalition of local groups demanding an end to policies such as separating immigrant families.

Speakers called on Ducey to pull Arizona’s National Guard troops from the U.S.-Mexico border.

They also set up a playground to represent the kind of place children where should be, rather than in detention centers.

The governor says it breaks his heart to see families separated, but says parental responsibility should be examined when adults illegally cross the border with children.





