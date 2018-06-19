Bono, the lead singer of U2, is calling on members of Congress from both parties to demand an end to family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I cannot think of a more un-American thing than warehousing children,” the musician tells The Associated Press.

Bono says that because he’s Irish, it’s hard not to think of his own people’s history. He says of the family separations, “For anybody, but for Irish people, who were essentially economic refuges to this country, it’s very, very upsetting.”

Bono was visiting Capitol Hill Tuesday to thank Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Congress for funding international development programs. He’s the co-founder of The One Campaign, which advocates for ending extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa.





