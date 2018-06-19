By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Marijuana will soon become legal in Canada — nationwide and for any purpose.

The bill passed the Senate on Tuesday by a 52-29 vote, meaning pot will become legal at some point this summer.

According to the CBC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will decide the exact date Canada totally legalizes recreational week, though the bill requires a buffer period of 8 to 12 weeks to give provinces time to prepare the details.

“I’m feeling just great,” said Sen. Tony Dean, the bill’s Senate sponsor. “We’ve just witnessed a historic vote for Canada. The end of 90 years of prohibition. Transformative social policy, I think. A brave move on the part of the government.”


