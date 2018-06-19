A young woman shouted an expletive at President Trump Tuesday evening as he arrived at the Capitol for a meeting with Republican lawmakers.

“Mr. President, f– you,” the woman, reportedly a congressional intern, can be heard yelling in a video clip recorded by NBC’s Frank Thorp V.

Per our intern, who was standing there, the woman who yelled “Mr. President, F—k you!!” was a congressional intern. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 19, 2018

The president and his aides were walking to the office of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan when the heckler, who hasn’t been identified, shouted the profanity that echoed in the Capitol rotunda.

Mr. Trump visited the Capitol to discuss immigration policy with House Republicans, as he faces a storm of criticism over the administration’s “zero tolerance” decision to prosecute all adults who cross the border illegally, resulting in the separation of children from their parents.





