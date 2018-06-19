A woman, reportedly a congressional intern, yelled an expletive at President Trump as he walked through the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday evening.
According to video posted by numerous congressional reporters, the woman yelled “Mr. President, f—k you!” from across the Rotunda as he walked into to the office of House Speaker Paul Ryan.
“Gets attention of USCP/Secret Service,” added Chad Pergram of Fox News.
Frank Thorp of NBC News added that “per our intern, who was standing there, the woman who yelled ‘Mr. President, F—k you!!’ was a congressional intern.”
A cynical Tim Carney of the Washington Examiner wrote on Twitter that “She’s gonna have a book contract by Friday.”
