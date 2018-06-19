RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Gov. Roy Cooper says he’s bringing home the three North Carolina National Guard members currently working at the U.S.-Mexico border because of the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their families.

Cooper said Tuesday he made the decision because “the cruel policy of tearing children away from their parents requires a strong response.”

Cooper’s office says the state’s current deployment included a helicopter. The North Carolina National Guard has sent service members to the southern border during previous presidential administrations.

Separately, Attorney General Josh Stein is one of 20 attorneys general who signed a letter Tuesday asking U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the current policy, calling it “inhumane” and raising serious concerns about children’s rights.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.