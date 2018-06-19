Donald Trump Jr. has canceled his participation in an upcoming fundraiser for Texas land commissioner George P. Bush because of recent criticism by Mr. Bush’s father, Jeb, concerning President Trump’s immigration policies, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

A source close to Mr. Trump Jr.told Politico that the president’s eldest son likes George P. Bush personally, but couldn’t publicly support him after Jeb Bush accused the Trump administration of using immigrant children as a “negotiating tool.”

Children shouldn’t be used as a negotiating tool. @realDonaldTrump should end this heartless policy and Congress should get an immigration deal done that provides for asylum reform, border security and a path to citizenship for Dreamers. https://t.co/OOjv0vNeVg — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) June 18, 2018

Politico’s source said, “Don was originally happy to do a favor for George P. and headline the fundraiser, but after Jeb’s incessant attacks, Don decided enough was enough and pulled the plug.”

According to Axios, George P. Bush has personally apologized to Mr. Trump Jr. twice in the past for Jeb’s criticism of the president, but Jeb’s tweet Monday was the “final straw” that led Mr. Trump Jr. to withdraw from next week’s fundraiser in New York.

Mr. Trump Jr. slammedJeb in March after the former Florida governor made an apparent joke about him not loving his father. And this month, Mr. Trump Jr. became offended after Jeb told CNBC that he couldn’t “imagine” having to attack his rivals the way the president does in order to “make himself look strong,” Axios reported.

“After that, Don Jr. said he could no longer help George P. if his dad continued to attack the president,” Axios reported.





