President Trump continued Monday’s line of defense on Tuesday, reaffirming the need for his hard-line border policies and accused Democrats of wanting illegal immigration to boost their voter count.
Mr. Trump stood by the zero-tolerance policy of arresting any immigrant who does not enter at a port of authority.
The president warned of weak borders and used Germany as an example.
On Monday, Mr. Trump tweeted about Germany, saying that outrage over migration is threatening Chancellor Angela Merkle’s coalition in the government.
However, total offenses in that country have dropped by 9.6 percent from in 2017, according to a report released by the German government. The number of immigrant suspects is down 4.1 percent.
Mr. Trump also continued to blame Democrats for the immigration problem, accusing them of pursuing political ends.
