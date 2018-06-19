President Trump continued Monday’s line of defense on Tuesday, reaffirming the need for his hard-line border policies and accused Democrats of wanting illegal immigration to boost their voter count.

Mr. Trump stood by the zero-tolerance policy of arresting any immigrant who does not enter at a port of authority.

We must always arrest people coming into our Country illegally. Of the 12,000 children, 10,000 are being sent by their parents on a very dangerous trip, and only 2000 are with their parents, many of whom have tried to enter our Country illegally on numerous occasions.

#CHANGETHELAWS Now is the best opportunity ever for Congress to change the ridiculous and obsolete laws on immigration. Get it done, always keeping in mind that we must have strong border security. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018

The president warned of weak borders and used Germany as an example.

Crime in Germany is up 10% plus (officials do not want to report these crimes) since migrants were accepted. Others countries are even worse. Be smart America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018

On Monday, Mr. Trump tweeted about Germany, saying that outrage over migration is threatening Chancellor Angela Merkle’s coalition in the government.

However, total offenses in that country have dropped by 9.6 percent from in 2017, according to a report released by the German government. The number of immigrant suspects is down 4.1 percent.

Mr. Trump also continued to blame Democrats for the immigration problem, accusing them of pursuing political ends.

Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018





