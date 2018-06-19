PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says she wouldn’t send the state’s National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border, citing the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their parents.

The Democratic governor said Tuesday she hadn’t been asked, but if she is, she won’t deploy units. She says the policy “is ripping families apart.”

In Massachusetts, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he’s reversing a decision to send the Massachusetts National Guard to the border, also citing the policy.

President Donald Trump has defended the border-protection policies in the face of rising national outrage. He has called for tough action against illegal immigration.

Raimondo says Trump should end the “inhumane policy.”

She signed a bill Monday allowing immigrants who were brought to the country as children to continue getting driver’s licenses in the state.





