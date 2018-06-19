House Budget Committee Chairman Steve Womack on Tuesday unveiled his committee’s 2019 budget blueprint, laying out a path that slashes $8.1 trillion in spending and balances in nine years.

The budget envisions $5.4 trillion in savings from mandatory spending programs, including $537 billion in Medicare and $1.54 trillion from Medicaid and other health programs.

The blueprint offers a “balanced and responsible plan” to address the challenges tied to a $21 trillion national debt, Mr. Womack said.

“While the task is not easy, the alternative of doing nothing is far worse,” the Arkansas Republican said. “This budget demonstrates that by making the tough decisions in the short-term and building on past economic successes, we can ensure a brighter future for generations of Americans to come.”

The budget plan also directs 11 House committees to find savings in mandatory spending of at least $302 billion in savings over 10 years, though it says those targets are a “floor” and not a ceiling.

The top-line numbers for discretionary spending are in line with levels agreed on in a March budget deal: $647 billion oil base spending for defense programs and $597 billion for domestic spending.

Under the plan, the defense side of the budget continues to grow, hitting $736 billion by 2028, while non-defense discretionary spending is projected to dip to $424 billion by 2028.

As Republican budgets have suggested in the past, Mr. Womack’s plan envisions setting up a premium support system for Medicare, which would provide seniors a choice between private plans, Medicare Advantage, and traditional Medicare in an effort to cut down on costs.

It would also institute per capita caps for Medicaid, or optional block grants if states choose to go that route, as well as work requirements for certain able-bodied adult participants in the program.

The budget also recommends strengthening work requirements for welfare programs and assumes the repeal of Obamacare — two prospects that could be a tough sell in an election year.

It also establishes a commission to take a look at how to cut down on improper government payments, which totaled $141 billion in 2017.

The committee projected that if the budget is indeed implemented, economic growth would average 2.6 percent over 10 years — in between CBO’s projection of 1.8 percent and the administration’s own projection of 3 percent.

Congress is supposed to pass a budget resolution by April 15 every year to give the House and Senate appropriations committees time to write next year’s spending bills by the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1.

But lawmakers haven’t met that deadline in 15 years, and there’s no real penalty for blowing through it.

Budget resolutions are also nonbinding, and lawmakers are already in the middle of writing and passing 2019 spending bills based on budget levels from a two-year deal passed in March.

Mr. Womack has said he’s having trouble generating interest among members to provide input on the budget process.

Some House Republicans have expressed interest in voting for a budget that sets out clear targets to try to get federal spending under control.

But with prospects of passage through the full House and Senate dicey at best, others might not want to undertake the politically painful process of defending lower spending on programs like Medicare and Medicaid in an election year.

Rep. John Yarmuth, the ranking Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said the budget contains “extreme cuts” to programs in areas like health care, education, and infrastructure and that it relies on faulty math and “fantasy numbers.”

“The 2019 Republican budget scraps any sense of responsibility to the American people and any obligation to being honest,” Mr. Yarmuth said.





