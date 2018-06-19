Over 600 members of the United Methodist Church have signed a formal complaint against Attorney General Jeff Sessions for “chargeable offenses” in the church this week.

The complaint stated that its goal was to reach “a reconciling process that will help this long-time member of our connection step back from his harmful actions and work to repair the damage he is currently causing to immigrants, particularly children and families.”

The letter levels four specific charges against Mr. Sessions: child abuse, immorality, racial discrimination, and dissemination of doctrines contrary to United Methodist Church doctrine.

Three of the charges are based on Mr. Sessions’ “advocacy for and implementation of” the administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.

The complaint cited the attorney general’s use of Romans 13 in the Bible to justify the family separation policy “in stark contrast” to the church’s commitment to “supporting freedom of conscience and resistance to unjust laws.”

Several reasons were listed for accusing Mr. Sessions of racial discrimination, including intervening in police investigations on racial bias and cracking down on groups like Black Lives Matter.

“As his denomination, we have an ethical obligation to speak boldly when one of our members is engaged in causing significant harm in matters contrary to the Discipline on the global stage,” the letter read.





