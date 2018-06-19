The White House announced the resignation Tuesday of deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin, who coordinated the logistics of President Trump’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un just a week ago.

The president called Mr. Hagin, who is returning to the private sector, “a huge asset to my administration.”

“He planned and executed the longest and one of the most historic foreign trips ever made by a president, and he did it all perfectly,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “We will miss him in the office and even more on the road. I am thankful for his remarkable service to our great country.”

The move had been expected. The White House said Mr. Hagin had committed initially to work for the president for one year, and stayed 18 months. He also served in the administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

White House chief of staff John F. Kelly said Mr. Hagin’s “selfless devotion to this nation and the institution of the presidency is unsurpassed.”

“I am lucky to have served alongside this great American, and I am even luckier to call him my friend,” Mr. Kelly said. “Joe will be missed at the White House, and I wish him great success and happiness in the next chapter of his life.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr. Hagin “brought a level of expertise and institutional knowledge that is unrivaled.”

“But even more important than his professionalism, is his impeccable character,” she said. “Joe is an incredible person that made every day at the White House run smoother, better, and always more fun. He will be greatly missed by all of us.”





