North Dakota’s Republican at-large Rep. Kevin Cramer is leading Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp by four points in the race for her Senate seat, according to a recently released Mason-Dixon poll.

The four-point lead, though, is within the poll’s margin of error.

The poll, which was published Monday, shows eight percent of those surveyed are undecided ahead of November’s mid-term election.

But 48 percent of the people polled are backing Mr. Cramer to take Ms. Heitkamp’s place in the United States Senate, while she enjoys 44 percent support.

Pollsters interviewed 625 voters across the state over the phone from June 13 to June 15, according to Valley News Live.

The two candidates are squaring off in a much-watched race. North Dakota voters in 2016 backed President Trump by a 36-point margin over Hillary Clinton, and Republicans hope to turn Ms. Heitkamp’s Senate seat red to help bolster the GOP’s slim majority.

Mr. Trump is expected to campaign with Mr. Cramer later this month.





