Homeland Security secretary Kristjen Nielsen had her dinner plans Tuesday night torpedoed by shouting socialist protesters angry at immigration enforcement, which they said should not exist.

Ms. Nielsen had sat down at MXDC Cocina Mexicana restaurant on 14th Street, a couple of blocks from the White House, when a number of members of the Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America began yelling in the restaurant.

According to a self-taken video posted on Facebook, the protesters yell “can you enjoy a Mexican dinner as you’re deporting … tens of thousands of people who come here seeking asylum in the United States.”

Demonstrators begin chanting “abolish ICE” and “shame, shame, shame!!”

“If kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace!” they continued.

They eventually drove her from the restaurant.

“Secretary Nielsen and everyone else who has carried out these brutal and cold-blooded orders to rip apart families should never be allowed to eat and drink in public again,” Margaret McLaughlin of socialist group told reporters.

“While Secretary Nielsen’s dinner may have been ruined, it is nothing compared to the horrors she has inflicted on innocent families,” she continued.

According to the socialist group, nobody was arrested.

“The irony isn’t lost on us that this is a Mexican restaurant,” the group added in its Facebook post.

But Tyler Q. Houlton, the Homeland Security spokesman, downplayed the incident on Twitter.

“While having a work dinner tonight, the Secretary and her staff heard from a small group of protestors who share her concern with our current immigration laws that have created a crisis on our southern border,” he wrote.

“[email protected] encourages all - including this group - who want to see an immigration system that works, contributes to our economy, protects our security, & reflects our values reach out to Members & seek their support to close immigration loopholes that made our system a mess,” he continued.

While having a work dinner tonight, the Secretary and her staff heard from a small group of protestors who share her concern with our current immigration laws that have created a crisis on our southern border. — Tyler Q. Houlton (@SpoxDHS) June 20, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.