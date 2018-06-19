Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus, announced Tuesday he would be introducing a bill specifically addressing family separation on the border.

Mr. Meadows, North Carolina Republican, explained on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” that the bill would be “more narrow” than the two larger immigration bills that President Trump is discussing with members of Congress Tuesday afternoon.

The 77-page legislation would only deal with the separation of children and parents and “some” of the questions regarding asylum.

The congressman said that while both larger reform bills address family separation, this could be a solution in case those do not pass.

“It takes out some of the more controversial issues like sanctuary cities, the wall, DACA, and it keeps it very narrow,” Mr. Meadows said.





