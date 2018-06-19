Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono slammed key members of the Trump administration over the family separation policy on the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday and specifically called for two to resign.

During an interview on the “Morning Joe” show, Ms. Hirono, a Democrat, described the separation policy as akin to Japanese internment during World War II.

She said that Democrats, while heartened by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and other Republicans speaking out, are bracing for more hard-line policies because of Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller and Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, who influence the president and are “totally anti-immigrant.”

“To me, Steve Miller is like Iago, whispering in the president’s ear,” she said.

Ms. Hirono also called for members of the Trump administration to step down if they have lied for the president.

Specifically, she named Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen, who the Democrat said was “trotted forward” to frame the separation issue as not a policy. Ms. Hirono also included White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who she said “lies on a regular basis.”

“All the people around the president who lie for him in order to keep their job, they have sold their souls. I would welcome their registrations,” Ms. Hirono said.





