AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine lawmakers have returned to the Statehouse to consider funding over 100 bills and bonds.

The special session began Tuesday. Lawmakers could take up bill packages that call for spending nearly $64 million to address opioid addiction, lead abatement, school health centers, reimbursement for personal care aides and county jails. Lawmakers could tap $141 million in unappropriated surplus funds.

Separate legislation would hire about 100 staffers to roll-out voter-approved Medicaid expansion. Other issues expected to come up are tax code reform and election funding.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage has his own plans for the special session. He wants lawmakers to delay voter-approved minimum wage increases. Such efforts faltered this year. On Tuesday, he also sent lawmakers his administration’s memo claiming wage hikes for contracted workers will cost Maine $40 million.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.