SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is asking state residents to tell her office if they know about children being brought to Oregon after being separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

In a letter posted on social media Tuesday, Rosenblum appealed to Oregonians to speak up if they had relatives who had been separated, or if they knew of immigrant children being brought to the state after such a separation. Over 100 asylum-seekers are thought to be held at a federal prison facility in Sheridan, Oregon.

The request came amid widespread uproar over the U.S. Department of Justice’s new “zero tolerance” immigration policy. Figures obtained by The Associated Press last week showed nearly 2,000 children had been separated from their families since the crackdown began in early May.

Washington Attorney General Rob Ferguson made a similar request Tuesday.





