PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Oregon’s highest court certified the language of a gun control proposal aimed for the November ballot.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Supreme Court announced the certification Monday, meaning supporters of the proposal can now begin collecting signatures. The petition needs more than 88,000 valid signatures by the July 6 deadline in order for the proposal to appear on the ballot.

Named “Oregonians for Safe Gun Storage and Reporting Lost/Stolen Firearms,” the proposal would force gun owners to secure their weapons with trigger locks or other mechanisms when they aren’t in use or being carried. Violators of the law could face fines of up to $2,000 and would be liable for any injury caused by an unlawfully unlocked weapon, excluding self-defense situations.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.