U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin says he opposes the separation of children from parents after illegal border crossings.

The Maine Republican was captured on video saying families should stay together. He said, “I’m a father. The kids stay with their parents.”

His comments were captured with cellphone video at an airport by Marcella Makinen from an advocacy group, Mainers for Accountable Leadership.

Poliquin joined the other three members of Maine’s delegation in denouncing the separation of families in the video posted to Facebook Tuesday. Poliquin’s spokesman confirmed that Poliquin opposes the policy of family separations and said he wants “meaningful immigration reform, something that is decades overdue.”

Republicans lawmakers are searching for ways to end the practice created by the administration’s “zero tolerance” approach to illegal crossings. One proposal would allow kids to be detained longer - but with their parents.





