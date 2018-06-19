DETROIT (AP) - About two dozen demonstrators were arrested for blocking a light rail line in downtown Detroit to protest the treatment of poor people including water service shutoffs.

Monday’s protests by the Michigan chapter of the “Poor People’s Campaign” temporarily halted light rail service and blocked the entrance to an office building.

The Michigan chapter has been holding rallies weekly leading up to a national demonstration in Washington, D.C., this week. The Rev. Ed Rowe, pastor emeritus of Central United Methodist in Detroit, said: “We’re seeing a crucifixion of the poor.”

Detroit Deputy Police Chief Elvin Barren tells The Detroit News the arrested face misdemeanors for trespassing or obstructing the rail line.

Water service shutoffs for those who haven’t paid bills have taken place in Detroit, Flint and elsewhere, prompting earlier protests.





