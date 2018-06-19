Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Texas newspapers:

Houston Chronicle. June 18, 2018.

Sally Ride answered a lot of silly questions from reporters.

Would she wear a bra in orbit? What if she started her period while in space? How did she deal with stress on the job? “Do you weep?” she was asked.

She politely answered all of the stupid queries posed during a pre-flight news conference. Her calm demeanor was one of the main reasons she was hired to do her job. So it was an unexpected delight when, moments after reaching orbit, she blurted out an enthusiastic description of her first liftoff into space.

“That was a real E-ticket!” she radioed back to Earth, comparing her shuttle launch to a great ride at Disney World.

America’s first woman in orbit was launched aboard the space shuttle Challenger 35 years ago Monday. Ride had answered a Stanford University school newspaper ad inviting women to apply for the astronaut program. Her degrees in physics and astrophysics helped her win a coveted slot as one of NASA’s first half-dozen female space travelers. Her expertise with the shuttle’s robot arm helped punch her ticket into orbit.

The Russians had already launched female cosmonauts into space - twice. Still, on this anniversary, it’s appropriate we remember there was a time when American women were denied the opportunity to become astronauts. Ride’s mission aboard the seventh shuttle flight ended that era, inspiring a generation of girls to see themselves in the stars.

Ride’s flight has another inspirational significance that didn’t become public until long after she returned to Earth. Decades later, after pancreatic cancer claimed her life at age 61, her obituary quietly revealed that this pioneering astronaut had spent 27 years partnered with another woman. As far as we know, she was the first gay space traveler.

The accomplishment that earned Ride’s place in history is now routine. Eileen Collins, one of Ride’s fellow Stanford alumni, became the first female space shuttle commander. Ellen Ochoa, another Stanford alum who’s a veteran of four shuttle missions, just retired as the first woman director of the Johnson Space Center. Mae Jemison, inspired by Lt. Uhura on “Star Trek,” made history as the first African-American woman in space. Just a few days ago, Serena Auñon-Chancellor became the latest woman to report for duty aboard the International Space Station.

Nobody pays much attention anymore when a woman flies to the space station. That’s the way Ride would’ve wanted it.

“It’s too bad this is such a big deal,” Ride said before her first flight. “It’s too bad our society isn’t further along.”

It no longer seems like a big deal, but that’s only because Sally Ride shattered the glass ceiling into the final frontier.

___

San Antonio Express-News. June 18. 2018.

Can the San Antonio Independent School District and SAISD teachers union agree to disagree and move on without lengthy and costly litigation?

State District Judge Karen Pozza recently denied the union’s request for a temporary injunction to halt Democracy Prep Public Schools, a New York-based charter school operator, from taking over Stewart Elementary.

Specifically, the union wanted the judge to order the charter operator to stop hiring employees and moving materials into what will become Democracy Prep at P.F. Stewart School at the beginning of the fall semester.

In a lawsuit filed against the inner-city school district and Democracy Prep, the union alleges the school district violated provisions of a partnership law that requires campus employees to be consulted about contracts that allow an open enrollment charter school to operate the campus.

The union is seeking to nullify the contract.

Pozza’s ruling in this case means the lawsuit will now follow its usual course through the courts, though it could be well be spring before the case gets a trial, and that is being optimistic.

At that point, students would be completing their first year of classes in the restructured setting established by the charter school operator. A court judgment will not turn back the clock.

Any outcome - favorable to either side - will leave the school district’s taxpayers with hefty legal expenses. The bill for the injunction hearing is not in, but those costs are expected to be in the $10,000 to $20,000 range.

The tab for a trial that requires depositions, multiple hearing and experts testifying could run well into six figures.

This makes no sense. SAISD can ill-afford to spend money on costly litigation when the needs of its student population are so high.

We agree the district could have been more transparent in its actions, which resulted in contracting with an out-of-state charter school to operate one of its more troubled schools. It did this out of fear the state would shutter it. This was not an unwarranted fear, and the school does need a turnaround - a goal that, so far, has defied more traditional methods.

A “win” does not gain the union any ground. Should a jury or judge find in favor of the plaintiffs and nullify the current contract, there is nothing that prevents the district from entering into another similar one.

Let’s stop wasting the court’s time and the taxpayers’ money on this.

___

The Dallas Morning News. June 18, 2018.

In recent years, we’ve heard a lot of the argument that “If we don’t have borders, we don’t have a country.” President Donald Trump has favored that line, as have more than a few others. And we get it. Securing the border is a critical component of what the national government needs to do on a daily basis.

What is happening on our southern border today, however, is something different than drawing a hard line at the border’s edge. The government of the United States, under the Trump administration, has instituted a “zero-tolerance” policy that is forcing a fundamental question to the forefront of our national debate: Who are we as a people, and who do we want to be?

The policy itself is straightforward. The administration is charging each person arrested for trying to enter the country illegally with a crime. In effect, this charge forces the government to separate children from their parents, if they are traveling together. As the parents head off to jail to deal with the charge against them, the children are placed in a federal program for several weeks while relatives or other adults are located to take custody of them.

Hence the images creeping back to us from along the border of distraught children suddenly facing the possibility of being separated from their parents.

We’ll grant that the facilities the government is now scrambling to make available for these children (the administration has reportedly looked high and low for new places to put them, including military bases) are not as bad as many might have feared. But we’ll also contend that this isn’t good for our country, nor is it going to end well.

A long list of leaders are stepping forward in opposition. This includes Republicans, such as House Speaker Paul Ryan, Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Will Hurd, whose district encompasses 800 miles of the southern border. It also includes Democrats Beto O’Rourke, Clay Jenkins and former President Bill Clinton, who have all spoken out against the policy. Remarkably, some of Trump’s most ardent supporters, including the Rev. Franklin Graham and Anthony Scaramucci, blasted the policy, with the latter calling it “inhumane.”

Former first lady Laura Bush also weighed in with a piece calling the policy “cruel” and “immoral.” She said it breaks her heart to see how our country has decided to treat these kids.

If her comments shook the political world (and they did), it is because she appealed to what one former president once called the better angels of our nature. In referencing her mother-in-law’s willingness to hold and cherish a baby who happened to be HIV positive at a time when there was a panic underway in regard to that disease, Bush reminded the country of the importance of compassion. She reminded us all that it matters how our country treats children; it matters if we allow our society to become so hardhearted that we forget that people are caught in the fray.

That reminder resonates across the country and will provide cover for those who stand with her. We can be strong on the border and compassionate at the same time.

___

Amarillo Globe-News. June 19, 2018.

Let’s leave the Nazi comparisons where they belong - to history.

In an example of historical ignorance or political lunacy, Michael Hayden recently fired off a tweet blasting the Trump administration for removing the children of illegal immigrants from their families when they illegally cross the nation’s southern border. Hayden made the comment “Other governments have separated mothers and children,” and included a photo of a Nazi concentration camp.

Who is Michael Hayden, and why should we care about his tweets? Well, when you are a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency and you compare a U.S. presidential administration to one of the most evil and infamous political regimes in the history of the world, you deserve to be called out for nonsense.

Depending on the source, there is valid criticism of the Trump administration for its so-called “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which has resulted in a reported 2,000 or so children of illegal immigrants being removed from their families at or near the border.

However, this “zero tolerance” policy amounts to zero when compared to the atrocities of the Nazis during the World War II era.

In the 1930s and 1940s, the Nazis killed about 11 million people, with the goal being the total and complete eradication of a single group of people - Jews.

And this evil goal of genocide was attempted using the most heinous methods, including gassing, starvation and mass execution.

What the Nazis did during this time was the most atrocious and barbaric act of the 20th Century.

So perhaps Hayden and those who share his opinions of the Trump administration and its current immigration policy can please explain how a rational and logical person could make such an outlandish comparison.

Such absurd comparisons are an insult to those who perished under the Nazi regime, and also to those who fought (and died) to rid the world of this evil.

Too many times we hear and see people trot out the word “Nazi” to describe someone or something that does not align with their political beliefs.

It is ridiculous, and needs to stop. Fortunately, the world has rarely seen such evil as what the Nazis unleashed on the world. And one desires to see it again.

___

Beaumont Enterprise. June 19, 2018.

Corporations like Exxon Mobil should not be punished in state or federal courts for their positions in the debates over climate change years ago - even if they were wrong by current standards. The growing effort by some environmentalists to do that would criminalize a policy difference and have a chilling effect on the robust exchange of ideas that our country needs.

Attorneys generals in several states have sued or considered joining lawsuits against oil companies, charging that they knew their products were contributing to global warming. Oil companies are being compared to cigarette manufacturers, who famously denied the health risks of smoking for years.

But this issue isn’t the same. As recently as 10 years ago the impact of carbon emissions on the global climate was still being debated. Today, that debate is basically settled, and the rise of global temperatures has been measured for some time. Yet some researchers still suggest that other factors like solar cycles might also be affecting the earth’s climate.

It’s a complex issue - even if carbon emissions lie at the heart of it. Issues like that need more discussion, not less, and certainly not a single “approved” version. Free people benefit from having as much information as possible to formulate their own opinions.

Back in the 1990s or the first decade of this century, when this debate was heating up, it would have been surprising for any oil company to agree that it was the villain for climate change. That period also saw considerable progress in reducing the air and water pollution from oil refineries worldwide, something that had already been done in U.S. facilities. It still seemed plausible that better technology could overcome any negative effects from drilling for oil, refining it or using it.

It’s also worth noting that Exxon Mobil, along with some other energy companies, now supports a national carbon tax as well as the Paris climate treaty that President Trump withdrew from. That shows that their position on environmental issues has changed, which should be the goal of any group making a political argument.

This doesn’t mean that businesses have the same free speech rights as individuals. The courts have correctly held that they don’t, or can’t make false claims about their products. If any business knowingly harmed its customers or anyone else, it should certainly be held accountable.

Yet those arguments don’t apply retroactively to climate change. Instead of rehashing the past, let’s all move forward. Environmentalists or business groups should be able to advocate for their side of an issue, and elected officials can use that process to develop any new laws. The debate should play out in the court of public opinion, not a court of law.





