Rudy Giuliani disclosed Tuesday that FBI agents questioned him over his October 2016 comment that “surprises” would help President Trump win the election.

The revelation, appearing in an interview with The Huffington Post, appears to confirm that the Justice Department is investigating leaks from the FBI’s New York office about its probe of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while Secretary of State.

“Did I get any leaks from the FBI? I said, ‘no.’” Mr. Giluliani said.

The former New York City mayor, who is now serving as President Trump’s lawyer, said all he was asked about was his use of the word, “surprise,” according to the article. Mr. Giuliani said he was not asked about anything else in the interview, which occurred in February in his room at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

A top advocate for Mr. Trump during the campaign, Mr. Giuliani made cryptic comments during the election indicating he may have had advanced information. Just day before the election, Mr. Giuliani told Fox News that he knew about the new emails related to the Clinton probe before FBI Director James Comey notified Congress a week earlier. But later, he backtracked in a CNN interview alleging it was “all hearsay.”

Mr. Giuliani is currently representing Mr. Trump in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.





