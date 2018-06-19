Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign released a new ad on Tuesday highlighting his controversial education reforms that led in part to his recall election.

The spot, set to run statewide as well as on social media, features a public school teacher touting Mr. Walker’s changes to the public school system.

“He gave schools flexibility to put money where it matters most, in our classroom. And his latest budget, adds $200 more per year for every student,” says Anita, a teacher in Racine, Wisconsin.

Mr. Walker made headlines in 2011 when he proposed changes to Act 10 that changed collective bargaining rules for unions as well as reforms to certain benefits. The changes were passed by the legislature to address the state’s budget deficit and sparked outrage, leading to Mr. Walker’s recall, which he later won.

“With a record investment in schools, more money for our technical college programs, and a six-year tuition freeze for all UW campuses, we’re putting students first,” the governor says in the ad.

The latest video is the sixth in the series of campaign ads all focused on the Mr. Walker’s record.





