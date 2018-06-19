ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Track Palin has formally entered into a diversion court program after assaulting his father so severely that it left him bleeding from the head.

Palin was accepted into Veterans Court after pleading guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor. If he completes the Veterans Court program, he will serve 10 days in jail. If he doesn’t complete it, he will serve one year.

Palin, the son of 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, was initially charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

He and his father, Todd Palin, argued over a truck, and that escalated into a physical confrontation. Sarah Palin told authorities her son was on some type of medication and “freaking out.”





