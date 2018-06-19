Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said Tuesday that President Trump should fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation should be ended.
“Time to fire Sessions,” Mr. Parscale tweeted. “End the Mueller investigation. You can’t obstruct something that was phony against you.”
Referring to a Justice Department inspector general’s report on the Russia investigation, Mr. Parscale said, “The IG report gives @realDonaldTrump the truth to end it all.”
