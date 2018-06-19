The Trump administration said Tuesday it will allow small companies and the self-employed to band together and buy health plans that don’t cover everything that Obamacare requires, in the president’s first major push to open the door to cheaper coverage after GOP repeal efforts faltered.

Smaller firms that engage in the same line of business — say, florists or auto mechanics — may join forces and buy the plans across state lines. That’s a key goal for Mr. Trump, who says it will boost competition and bring down costs.

Known as association health plans, or AHPs, their expansion will “level the playing field” between small businesses and large companies that have greater bargaining power and ability to spread risk among a huge swath of customers, said Labor Secretary Alex Acosta.

“As the cost of insurance for small businesses has been increasing, the percentage of small business offering health coverage has been dropping substantially,” Mr. Acosta said. “This expansion will offer millions of Americans more affordable health care options.

People with pre-existing conditions would still be able to get insured, though the plans wouldn’t have to cover the full range of benefits mandated by the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

Mr. Acosta said an estimated four million people, including 400,000 who would otherwise go without insurance, are expected to join an association health plan by 2023.

The Job Creators Network, a business advocacy group, hailed the move, saying it will “create more options, more competition, and lower costs for Main Street small businesses.”

Yet Democrats scolded the administration, saying it was opening the door to cheap “junk plans” that will siphon healthier customers from Obamacare’s web-based exchanges, weakening the law.

The rule will be phased in starting Sept. 1, though its effectiveness will depend on buy-in from insurers, who are used to operating according to the networks, costs and rules of the road in individual states instead of selling their products across state lines.

Mr. Trump’s push to expand AHPs is the first of two major moves to offer cheaper alternatives to individuals and small businesses who say robust coverage under Obamacare is too pricey.

The administration is finalizing a second plan that allows people to hold skimpy “short-term” plans for a full year, instead of just three months, as part of his administrative push after the GOP’s attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare fell into tatters last year.

Already, Democrats are fuming over the GOP’s decision to chip away at Obamacare by zeroing out penalties tied to its individual mandate to hold insurance, which prompted insurers to request higher premiums in 2019.

They panned Tuesday’s announcement as a clean-up job, after Republicans failed to fulfill their campaign promise to come up with something better than Obamacare.

“Finalizing this rule is simply the latest act of sabotage of our health care system by the Trump administration and back door to expanding junk insurance plans, which benefit the insurance industry but hurt the average American,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

The administration argues healthy people need new options, especially if they do not qualify for income-based subsidies under President Obama’s program.

Though more than eight in 10 people on the exchanges get taxpayer-funded assistance, those who earn slightly too much to get subsidies are taking it on the chin as individual-market premiums soar due to flaws in the Obamacare program itself and the GOP’s tinkering with the program.

The administration and its GOP allies say it is worth looking beyond the exchanges, even if it costs more federal money to chase rising premiums for sicker consumers who remain, since millions of Americans still haven’t found affordable coverage.





