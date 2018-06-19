President Trump said Tuesday a recent internal Justice Department report shows that Hillary Clinton “got away with” misconduct over her private email server.

“I was never a ‘deep state’ guy,” Mr. Trump told a gathering of small business owners in Washington. “Let me tell you, we got some bad people that are doing bad things. When you read that [inspector general’s] report about how she got away with what [Hillary] got away with, it’s a disgrace.”

He was referring to a report last week that criticized former FBI Director James Comey for violating department rules by announcing during the 2016 presidential campaign that Mrs. Clinton would not be charged in connection with her private server. He criticized her carelessness in handling sensitive material but said criminal charges were not warranted.

The report was a review of Mr. Comey’s actions, not Mrs. Clinton’s behavior.

The president said congressional hearings on the IG report are not getting enough media coverage due to a controversy over separating illegal immigrant families after they enter the U.S.

“Those hearings are not good for them [Democrats],” Mr. Trump said. “The whole thing is a scam.”

“Didn’t she already have her chance?” Mr. Trump asked to cheers and applause from the audience.





