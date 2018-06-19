President Trump acknowledged Tuesday that even he surrenders sometimes to political correctness.

The topic came up during a speech to the National Federation of Independent Businesses in Washington, as Mr. Trump was praising the achievements of entrepreneurs throughout U.S. history.

“You embody the spirit of independence and adventure that turned America from 13 colonies into the the most incredible republic in the history of humankind,” Mr. Trump told the group of businessmen and businesswomen.

Then the president, who prides himself on speaking his mind and shunning politically correct language, paused to poke fun at himself.

“See?” the president asked. “I don’t say ‘mankind’ anymore, I say ‘humankind.’ Do the women understand that?”

He said of his advisers, “I don’t know. They want me to be politically correct.”

Then Mr. Trump noted that some women in the audience were giving him the “thumbs up.”

“You like that?” he asked them. “OK, now I’m happy about it.”





