CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say they cited a woman who broke a window after becoming upset over a flight being cancelled.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 24-year-old Kathy Irene Albright broke the window near a valet parking station at Charlotte Douglas International Airport late Monday, then walked away from the area. Police said the woman was upset because her flight was canceled.

Albright was cited for damage to property.

American Airlines said its PSA Airlines carrier canceled 275 flights last Thursday and around 400 flights last Friday because of a technical issue. Travel through Charlotte-Douglas International Airport has been particularly affected, where nearly half of PSA’s Friday flights were canceled.

The issue has been resolved, but it's not known if the incident was tied to the PSA Airlines cancellations.





