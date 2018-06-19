CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - The Wyoming Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics has disciplined Laramie County Circuit Court Judge Antoinette Healy following an investigation into her conduct.

Healy will be required to attend a class related to the issue at her own expense and pay a nearly $16,000 fine to cover the commission’s attorney fees and costs related to the investigation.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Healy was privately censured, meaning that the details of the complaint and Healy’s conduct are confidential.

The board that issued the censure is a constitutionally created agency charged with reviewing and investigating complaints and violations of Wyoming’s code of judicial conduct.

The commission is made up of citizens, attorneys and judges from around the state.

