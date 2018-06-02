OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Winners of the 2017 Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association contest:

BEST IN SHOW

Radio - Megan Cloherty, WTOP-FM, Washington, for her Outstanding Enterprise piece “Carlos Bell.”

Television - Paul Gessler, WBFF-TV, Baltimore, for Video Journalist/One-man Band Reporting.

TVI/LARGE MARKET

Spot News Reporting: 1, WBAL, Baltimore, “Eastern Shore Tornado;” Finalist, WUSA, Washington, “Pomp and Protests: Inauguration Day 2018.”

Coverage of a Continuing Story: 1, WRC, Washington, “Congressional Baseball Shooting;” Finalist, WBFF, “Death of Detective Suiter.”

News Series: 1, WBFF, “Faking the Grade;” Finalist, Joy Lambert and Clint Jiras, WBFF, “Season of Strength.”

Photography: 1, Ruth Morton, WBFF; Finalist, Alanna Delfino, WBFF.

Editorial or Commentary: 1, Darren Haynes, WUSA; Finalist, Lesli Foster, WUSA, “Real Talk That Could Save a Life.”

Public Affairs: 1, Stacey Woodward and Jason Newton, WBAL, “State of Addiction;” Finalist, WUSA, “IMPACT: Feeding Our Children.”

Specialty Reporting: 1, WRC, “Consumer Composite;” Finalist, WUSA, “Verify.”

Documentary/In-depth Reporting: 1, Jayne Miller, WBAL, “Baltimore Violence;” Finalist, WBFF, “Aftershock: Inside Baltimore’s Violent Year.”

Enterprise Reporting: 1, Joy Lepola-Stewart and Paul McGrew, WBFF, “Killing Trail Crime;” Finalist, WRC, “Tracking Troubled Teachers.”

Sports Feature: 1, Jay Korff and Dwayne Myers, WJLA, Washington, “Soccer Sisters;” Finalist, Morgan Adsit and Benjamin Worsley, WBFF, “The Coaching Tree.”

Feature or Human Interest Story: 1, Jay Korff and Kevin Drennen, WJLA, “A Means to Heal;” Finalist, Adam Longo and Chris Mullen, WUSA, “A Marine’s Mysterious Death.”

Best Meteorologist or Weathercaster: 1, Jonathan Myers, WBFF; Finalist, Doug Kammerer, WRC.

Video Journalist/One-man Band Reporter: 1, Paul Gessler, WBFF; Finalist, Evan Koslof, WUSA.

Multimedia/Online Journalism: 1, Natalie Liu and Adam Greenbaum, Voice of America, “Former Soviet Dissident: Foreign Policy Styled After Realpolitik ‘Absolutely Wrong.’”

Best Reporter: 1, Eric Flack, WUSA; Finalist, Carolyn Presutti, Voice of America-TV.

Year-round Local Sports: 1, WBAL; Finalist, WBFF.

Website: 1, WRC; Finalist, WBAL.

Newscast: 1, WUSA; Finalist, Christopher Berinato, WBFF.

Digital News Project: 1, Immigration Unit, Voice of America-TV, “Immigration, 2017 Year in Review.”

Digital Feature Project: 1, Erica Jones and Teneille Gibson, WRC, “Going to the Beach: Remembering Maryland’s Black Beaches.”

News Operation: 1, WUSA; Finalist, WRC.

TVII/SMALL MARKET:

Coverage of a Continuing Story: 1, WMDT, Salisbury, Maryland, “Prison Hostage Situation Highlights Safety Concerns.”

Photography: 1, Michael Bosley-Phillips, WMDT; Finalist, Taylor Rogers, WBOC, Salisbury.

Public Affairs: 1, Nicole Webb, WBOC, “Hooked: Delmarva’s Drug Crisis;” Finalist, Julian Sadur and Mike Lawrence, WMDT, “Breaking the Stigma.”

Specialty Reporting: 1, Ryan Eldredge and Mike Lawrence, WMDT, “Political Insider.”

Documentary/In-depth Reporting: 1, Erica Murphy and Mike Lawrence, WMDT, “Murky Water in Pocomoke;” Finalist, Julian Sadur and Mike Lawrence, WMDT, “Warning Signs.”

Enterprise Reporting: 1, Erica Murphy and B.L. Strang-Moya, WMDT, “Bible Study Thief.”

Sports Feature: 1, Dani Bozzini and Michael Bosley-Phillips, WMDT, “Changing the Game;” Finalist, Matt Pencek, WBOC, “Beating the Odds.”

Feature or Human Interest Story: 1, Dani Bozzini and Michael Bosley-Phillips, WMDT, “Maple Elementary Drumline;” Finalist, Jacqueline Karli and Taylor Rogers, WBOC, “Freedom Rowers.”

Best Meteorologist or Weathercaster: 1, Dan Satterfield, WBOC; Finalist, Daniel Johnson, WMDT.

Video Journalist/One-man Band Reporter: 1, Lissette Nunez, WMDT, “Police Go Pink;” Finalist, Justina Coronel, WMDT, “Hospice Knitting.”

Best Reporter: 1, Julian Sadur, WMDT.

Year-round Local Sports: 1, WMDT; Finalist, Matt Pencek, WBOC.

Website: 1, Kye Parsons, WBOC; Finalist, WMDT.

Newscast: 1, Nicole Webb, WBOC; Finalist, WMDT.

News Operation: 1, John Dearing and Ron Krisulevicz, WBOC.

RADIO I/METRO:

Spot News Reporting: 1, WBAL-AM, Baltimore, “The Shooting of Detective Sean Suiter;” Finalist, WMAL-AM/FM, Washington, “Congressional Baseball Practice Shooting.”

Coverage of a Continuing Story: 1, WTOP, “Charlottesville Protests.”

News Series: 1, Megan Cloherty, WTOP, “Robo Rage;” Finalist, J.J. Green, WTOP, “Anatomy of a Russian Attack.”

Talk Show: 1, Mark Lewis, WTOP, “Ask the Governor;” Finalist, Tom Hall, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Freddie Gray, Two Years On: Baltimore Community Perspectives.”

Editorial or Commentary: 1, John Lee, WYPR, “One Virginian’s Take on Confederate Monuments;” Finalist, Chris Core, WTOP, “Core Values.”

Public Affairs: 1, Amy Morris and Nathan Hager, Bloomberg 99.1, “Congressional Baseball Practice Shooting;” Finalist, Jamie Forzato, WTOP, “Hooked on Heroin: Deadlier Than Ever.”

Documentary/In-depth Reporting: 1, Rachel Nania, WTOP, “Child Care Crisis.”

Enterprise Reporting: 1, Megan Cloherty, WTOP, “Carlos Bell;” Finalist, Rachel Baye, WYPR, “Maryland Poor Get Little Help on Child Care.”

Sports Feature: 1, Dick Uliano, WTOP, “Soap Box Derby;” Finalist, John Domen, WTOP, “Running for a Fallen Blue Angel.”

Feature or Human Interest Story: 1, John Lee, WYPR, “Farms That go ‘Boom’ Annoying Neighbors in Baltimore County;” Finalist, Michelle Basch, WTOP, “Survivor.”

Best Reporter: 1, Megan Cloherty, WTOP; Finalist, Michelle Basch, WTOP.

Year-round Local Sports: 1, WTOP.

Website: 1, WTOP.

Newscast: 1, WBAL-AM; Finalist, WTOP.

Digital Feature Project: 1, Jack Moore, WTOP, “Amy Carter.”

News Operation: 1, WTOP.

RADIO II/NON-METRO:

Spot News Reporting: 1, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Delaware, “Trooper Shot;” Finalist, WFMD-AM, Frederick, Maryland, “Muslim March.”

Coverage of a Continuing Story: 1, WDEL, “Deadly Prison Riot;” Finalist, WNAV-AM, Annapolis, Maryland, “The Opioid Epidemic.”

News Series: 1, Amy Cherry, WDEL, “Reading, Writing and Recovery;” Finalist, Rob Petree, WXDE-FM, Milford, Delaware, “Homeless in Sussex.”

Use of Sound: 1, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Maryland, “July 4th in Ocean City.”

Talk Show: 1, Rick Jensen, WDEL, “The Rick Jensen Show;” Finalist, Susan Monday, WXDE, “Should Narcan Always be Used to Save an Addict’s Life?”

Editorial or Commentary: 1, George Merrill, WSCL/WSDL, “All a Twitter;” Finalist, George Merrill, WSCL/WSDL, “Levis, Fashion Statement.”

Public Affairs: 1, Jane Schlegel, WNAV; Finalist, Donna Cole, WNAV, “1430 Connection.”

Documentary/In-depth Reporting: 1, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, “Decoy Carving;” Finalist, Amy Cherry and Joe Irizarry, WDEL, “County Council President Scandal.”

Enterprise Reporting: 1, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, “Immigrants and Donald Trump.”

Sports Feature: 1, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, “Softball for the Ages;” Finalist, Rob Petree, WXDE, “From Wrestling Champ to Heroin Addict, a Father’s Story of his Son’s Struggle.”

Feature or Human Interest Story: 1, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, “San Domingo;” Finalist, Amy Cherry, WDEL, “From Victim to Victor.”

Multimedia/Online Journalism: 1, Rob Petree, WXDE, “Mothers Share Horror Stories of Life Inside Sussex County Motels;” Finalist, Donna Cole, WNAV, “Kent Island Tornado.”

Best Reporter: 1, Jane Schlegel, WNAV; Finalist, Amy Cherry, WDEL.

Year-round Local Sports: 1, Pete McLeod and Ed Lulie, WFMD; Finalist, WDEL.

Website: 1, WDEL; Finalist, WFMD.

Newscast: 1, WDEL; Finalist, Emil Gallina, WNAV.

News Operation: 1, WDEL; Finalist, WNAV.





