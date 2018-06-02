ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - Democratic activists and loyal Republicans settled in for a long day Saturday with the aim of endorsing candidates in the wide-open race for Minnesota governor - but with no guarantee that their decisions would settle the field for the November election.

Democrats kicked off their statewide endorsing convention Friday in Rochester as Republicans gathered in Duluth. Both parties are considering candidates running for U.S. Senate, Attorney General and other statewide offices, but the main focus is on the race to replace outgoing Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton.

Candidates need at least 60 percent of delegates’ support to secure the endorsement. In years past, that has taken hours and a dozen or more rounds of voting to secure. Each party has three major candidates vying to run for governor.

Two-time former GOP Gov. Tim Pawlenty skipped the Republican convention altogether, saying he entered the race too late to compete for endorsement. Instead, he’s heading directly to the August 14 primary, banking on his name recognition and fundraising prowess to get him the nomination.

In Rochester, U.S. Rep. Tim Walz was running against state Rep. Erin Murphy and State Auditor Rebecca Otto. Walz, a longtime congressman from southern Minnesota, was largely viewed as the front-runner heading into the weekend, but Murphy has piled up big union endorsements in recent weeks. Party officials and activists refused to speculate about how the voting would play out - except that it would likely be a grueling day.

There are signs that Democratic activists are hungry for change as the candidates head toward a 2018 midterm election shaped by President Donald Trump’s first two years in office.

Incumbent Attorney General Lori Swanson - who narrowly led her principle challenger Democratic attorney and activist Matt Pelikan on the first ballot - pulled out of the endorsement battle following a surprise defeat Saturday. Pelikan criticized her as too cautious and out of step with Democratic voters.

“Democrats are ready for strong, authentic progressive,” Pelikan said.

Republicans, meanwhile, were dealing with technological snafus as well as political intrigue. The party’s electronic balloting system malfunctioned Friday, forcing delegates to resort to traditional - and slow - hand-counted paper ballots.

Republicans are anxious to win the governor’s race and build on Trump’s narrow loss of the traditionally Democratic state in 2016. They control both chambers, but Pawlenty’s 2006 re-election was their last statewide victory.

Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson was the favorite to win the GOP endorsement Saturday. He won the party’s nod in 2014 and a GOP primary before losing to Dayton that year.

Even before Pawlenty formally entered the race in April, Johnson pitched himself to voters as a better choice than the former governor who spent five years lobbying for the nation’s biggest banks after leaving office. Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens and retired naval intelligence officer Phillip Parrish are also vying for the endorsement.

But there was some certainty in the state’s two U.S. Senate races this fall after the two parties endorsed candidates. Democrats resoundingly endorsed Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, the new senator who was appointed to replace former Sen. Al Franken after he resigned following allegations of sexual harassment. Smith will face a primary challenge from Richard Painter, a former Republican ethics attorney and frequent Trump critic on cable TV news.

Republicans endorsed state Rep. Jim Newberger to take on Klobuchar and state Sen. Karin Housley to run for Smith’s seat.





