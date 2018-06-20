While official Washington’s attention has been focused this week on President Trump and illegal immigrant parents separated from their children, Border Patrol agents in Arizona spotted a completely different type of family separation.

Agents say they were patrolling the border road near Lukeville, Arizona, on Tuesday night when the discovered a six-year-old Costa Rican boy abandoned on the road in 100-degree heat.

The child told the agents he’d been dropped off on the road by his uncle, who’d told him the Border Patrol would pick him up, agents said. The boy said his mother lived in the U.S. and he expected to be reunited with her.

Agents said the incident was a reminder of the dangers illegal immigrants face making the trip north, and the heartlessness of smugglers and others who facilitate the flow of people trying to jump the border.

But the incident also exposes the bizarre incentives of U.S. law.

The child, who was apprehended alone, will now be treated as an Unaccompanied Alien Child, or UAC — the same status as children separated from their parents as a result of Mr. Trump’s zero tolerance border policy.

Based on past cases, the boy will quickly be shipped to social workers at the federal Health Department, where he’ll likely be placed into a dormitory with other UAC. Since he knows his mother is in the U.S. — more than likely living here illegally — he’ll eventually be delivered to her, at taxpayer expense, with the government completing the smuggling cycle, as one federal judge put it.

Last year some 17 percent of UAC turned over to the Health Department were 12 years of age or younger.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.