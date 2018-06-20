One of the shouting socialists who chased Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen out of a D.C. Mexican restaurant Tuesday night is a Justice Department worker.

Democratic Socialists of America member Allison Hrabar reveled in her actions Wednesday to the Washington Examiner, saying it “feels really good to confront people who are actually responsible” for arresting any illegal immigrants. One of the chants on the video says Immigrations and Customer Enforcement should be abolished.

According to the Examiner, Ms. Hrabar is a paralegal specialist at the Justice Department.

Ms. Hrabar said her actions were off-the-clock and not official, and that she was merely engaging in speech protected by the First Amendment.

She also called on other D.C. residents to make the city, which is chock-full of bureaucrats who can be presumed to participate in some or other Trump administration policy, a perpetual demonstration zone.

“If you see these people in public, you should remind them that they shouldn’t have peace,” she said. “We aren’t the only ones who can do this. Anyone who sees Kirstjen Nielsen at dinner, anyone who sees anyone who works at DHS and ICE at dinner can confront them like this, and that’s what we hope this will inspire people to do.”

According to the Daily Caller, Ms. Hrabar is a graduate of Swarthmore College who has worked at Justice since July 2016.

A Justice Department official declined to comment to the Daily Caller about Ms. Hrabar, saying she cannot comment on personnel issues.





