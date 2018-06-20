Former FBI Director James Comey defended himself this week against criticism over his use of a personal email account for official business.

A report by the Justice Department inspector general revealed that during the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, Mr. Comey used a Gmail account.

Mrs. Clinton was among those criticizing the former director, tweeting:

Mr. Comey pushed back against Mrs. Clinton during an interview with German newspaper Die Zeit, saying that his use of a personal email was a “totally different thing.” He emphasized that the investigation was not centered on the personal account, but rather the classified information communicated by that server.

“Again, I don’t want to criticize her, but it shows that even at this late stage she doesn’t understand what the investigation in her case was about,” he said.





