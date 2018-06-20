Former FBI Director James Comey defended himself this week against criticism over his use of a personal email account for official business.
A report by the Justice Department inspector general revealed that during the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, Mr. Comey used a Gmail account.
Mrs. Clinton was among those criticizing the former director, tweeting:
Mr. Comey pushed back against Mrs. Clinton during an interview with German newspaper Die Zeit, saying that his use of a personal email was a “totally different thing.” He emphasized that the investigation was not centered on the personal account, but rather the classified information communicated by that server.
“Again, I don’t want to criticize her, but it shows that even at this late stage she doesn’t understand what the investigation in her case was about,” he said.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.