Conservative advocacy groups aligned with GOP mega-donors Charles and David Koch said Wednesday they’ll begin airing ads in Washington next week opposing tariffs, a campaign that comes just as President Trump escalates his tariff feud with China.

The six-figure campaign by Freedom Partners, Americans for Prosperity and The LIBRE Initiative will emphasize that tariffs harm economic growth.

“To keep growing, we must keep trading,” the ad says. “Tariffs are not the answer. Tell Washington: Support Freedom. Oppose Tariffs.”

The groups are also urging lawmakers to support the Global Trade Accountability Act, sponsored by Sen. Mike Lee, Utah Republican, and Rep. Warren Davidson, Ohio Republican, that would give Congress the authority to review and approve tariffs.

“This legislation would help achieve an appropriate and measured balance between the legislative and executive branches in consideration of these important policies,” the groups wrote in a letter to Congress.

Mr. Trump announced Monday night that he is pursuing tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese exports, part of a tit-for-tat trade feud with Beijing that shows no sign of resolution.





