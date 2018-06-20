WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Sen. Collins has gotten together a group of senators in hopes of finding common ground on immigration reform.

The group that met Wednesday in her office included California Sen. Diane Feinstein, author of a Democratic bill, and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who has his own proposed fix.

Collins wanted to get those two senators in the same room.

All told, the 14 senators covered a wide ideological spectrum. The group included independent Sen. Angus King of Maine; Democrat Mazie Hirono of Hawaii; and Republicans Jeff Flake of Arizona, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Spokeswoman Annie Clark said this wasn’t the so-called “common sense coalition.” She said it was simply a gathering of senators to share ideas.





