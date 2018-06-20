LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The top Democrats in the Arkansas Legislature are asking Gov. Asa Hutchinson to rescind the state’s National Guard deployment from the border with Mexico following the separation of children from families who cross the U.S. border illegally.

House Minority Leader Charles Blake and Senate Minority Leader Keith Ingram sent separate letters to Hutchinson on Wednesday. The letters also ask the Arkansas National Guard’s top official to testify before a joint legislative committee regarding the deployment.

A spokesman for the guard says Arkansas has eight soldiers and two helicopters deployed in New Mexico to assist in aerial surveillance but do not have any law enforcement responsibilities.

The Democrats sent the letter as President Donald Trump reversed course and signed an order ending the practice of separating migrant families at the border.





